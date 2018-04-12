Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Cuts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,356,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,392,000 after acquiring an additional 431,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $703,000.

HPP stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,897.79, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Cuts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-trims-holdings-in-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp-updated-updated.html.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.