Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.67 Million

Brokerages expect Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post $126.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.20 million and the lowest is $125.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $506.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $559.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $543.27 million to $570.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 140.92% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.46. 521,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,113. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,494.52, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 13,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $574,303.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,004. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $3,768,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 898,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after buying an additional 648,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.67 Million” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cornerstone-ondemand-csod-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-126-67-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.