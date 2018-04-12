Corning (GLW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Corning (NYSE:GLW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corning earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2659194340361 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Corning stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 2,326,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,442.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, Director John A. Canning, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

