Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 22,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,261. The company has a market cap of $236.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -2.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,420,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,574,386. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

