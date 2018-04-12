Contrasting Cosan (CZZ) & Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) and Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutrien and Cosan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 6 9 1 2.59 Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nutrien presently has a consensus price target of $58.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Cosan has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Cosan.

Volatility and Risk

Nutrien has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65% Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73%

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Nutrien pays out 126.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cosan pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutrien and Cosan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion 6.67 $327.00 million $1.27 37.06 Cosan $4.25 billion 0.68 $172.57 million $0.33 33.00

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Cosan. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Cosan shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutrien beats Cosan on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its Raízen Combustíveis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The company's COMGÁS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan Logística segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company's Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

