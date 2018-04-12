Costain Group (COST) Insider Sells £78,600.50 in Stock

Costain Group (LON:COST) insider Anthony Bickerstaff sold 17,050 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.52), for a total value of £78,600.50 ($111,096.11).

Anthony Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Anthony Bickerstaff sold 9,613 shares of Costain Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.52), for a total value of £44,315.93 ($62,637.36).

LON:COST opened at GBX 455.75 ($6.44) on Thursday. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 406.96 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.50 ($6.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 9.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $4.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.70) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Costain Group

Costain Group Plc provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Natural Resources and Infrastructure. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, power, and oil and gas markets.

