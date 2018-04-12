Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CounterPath (CPAH) Stock Price

Media headlines about CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CounterPath earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.8846551502454 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CPAH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,958. CounterPath has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

In other CounterPath news, Director Steven Bruk purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,234.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $603,630. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

