Countryside Properties (CSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.94) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSP. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 335 ($4.73) to GBX 375 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 373 ($5.27) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Countryside Properties to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 359 ($5.07) to GBX 379 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 375.40 ($5.31).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 348.60 ($4.93) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 228.90 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.80 ($5.27).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties plc (Countryside) is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder and regeneration partner, primarily operating in London and the South East of England, and with a presence in the North West of England. Countryside operates through two divisions: Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Company’s Housebuilding division develops medium to larger-scale sites, providing private housing on private land, primarily around London and in the South East of England.

