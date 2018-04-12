Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of CUZ opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,561.51, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $109.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

