Craneware plc (CRW) Insider Craig Preston Sells 112,126 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) insider Craig Preston sold 112,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($27.56), for a total transaction of £2,186,457 ($3,090,398.59).

CRW remained flat at $GBX 1,835 ($25.94) during trading on Thursday. 5,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170 ($16.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,040 ($28.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

