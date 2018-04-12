Crave Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,439.00 (CRYPTO:CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Crave has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $12,439.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crave has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Crave coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009448 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001691 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000704 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010705 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Crave

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,935,509 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin. The official website for Crave is www.craveproject.net.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.