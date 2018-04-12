Creativecoin (CREA) Price Hits $0.14

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $2,817.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006295 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004399 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 14,069,399 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

