Credicorp Announces Dividend of $14.17 (BAP)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 14.1726 per share by the bank on Friday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Credicorp has raised its dividend by an average of 145.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Credicorp has a dividend payout ratio of 110.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Credicorp to earn $17.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $15.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

NYSE:BAP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.99. 187,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,995. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18,910.54, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.53. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

