Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,339. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,097.52, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/credit-suisse-group-ag-cs-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.