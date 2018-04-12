Credo Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Credo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Credo has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00789776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013030 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00161033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

