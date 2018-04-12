Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Co. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,715,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 322,648 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,067,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,929.72, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

