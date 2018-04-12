Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crescent Point Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.7261735479214 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,098.92, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.51. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $721.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

