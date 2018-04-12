CrevaCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CrevaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $8,512.00 and approximately $316.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000228 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000380 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrevaCoin Coin Profile

CrevaCoin (CREVA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not possible to buy CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrevaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

