CIBC Increases Crew Energy (CR) Price Target to C$2.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.15 to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of CR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.48. 1,310,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,276. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Also, insider John Glenn Leach sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $82,560 and sold 57,044 shares worth $106,208.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

