CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of CRHM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,029. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 890,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,665,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

