Comparing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & On Track Innovations (OTIV)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) and On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 6.39% 12.70% 11.41% On Track Innovations -2.67% -13.80% -5.96%

Risk & Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 2 0 2.40 On Track Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.36%. On Track Innovations has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 142.35%. Given On Track Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe On Track Innovations is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. On Track Innovations does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $431.76 million 4.77 $27.60 million $2.28 30.27 On Track Innovations $22.38 million 1.80 -$590,000.00 ($0.04) -24.50

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Power Integrations beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion ICs designed for use in power-over-Ethernet powered devices, such as voice-over-IP phones and security cameras, as well as network hubs, line cards, servers, digital PBX phones, and DC-DC converter modules and industrial controls. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors worldwide. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support. Its PayEnable technology can be implemented into a range of products. Its Retail and Mass Transit products include TRIO mPOS, Pico BT, WAVE, WAVE PKI, oti SATURN 6700 UNO, oti SATURN 6500 TRIO and oti SCI 6000. It also offers otiMetry and oti CONNECT 3000. Its EasyFuel Plus solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution. Its EasyPark set of parking solutions provides parking fee collection, parking payment enforcement and parking management solution. Its MediSmart solution is an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.