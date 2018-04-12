Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Genco Shipping & Trading to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genco Shipping & Trading Competitors 332 878 1002 10 2.31

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -28.00% -4.49% -2.90% Genco Shipping & Trading Competitors -19.96% -4.22% -1.10%

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $209.70 million -$58.72 million -11.70 Genco Shipping & Trading Competitors $311.95 million -$37.09 million -6.95

Genco Shipping & Trading’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading rivals beat Genco Shipping & Trading on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

