Critical Comparison: Raven Industries (RAVN) & STR (STRI)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) and STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and STR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98% STR -37.72% -17.99% -15.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Raven Industries and STR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 STR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than STR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raven Industries and STR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.35 $41.02 million $1.14 30.96 STR $13.54 million 0.46 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than STR.

Volatility and Risk

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of STR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. STR does not pay a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Raven Industries beats STR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc. is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar). The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells and services precision agriculture products and information management tools for growers. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane and industrial applications. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures products, including balloons, tethered aerostats and radar processing systems. It conducts business through its subsidiaries, including Aerostar International, Inc. (Aerostar), Vista Research, Inc. (Vista), Raven International Holding Company BV (Raven Holdings) and Raven Industries Canada, Inc.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The Company’s encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers’ individual lamination processes and module constructions. The Company’s formulations can be used in both crystalline silicon and thin-film modules. The Company operates production facilities in Llanera, Asturias, Spain and Shajiabang, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. It has a total annual production capacity of approximately 5.1 gigawatts. Its customers are solar module manufacturers located mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

