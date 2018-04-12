Financial Review: Champion International Paper (IP) & P H Glatfelter (GLT)

Champion International Paper (NYSE: IP) and P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Champion International Paper and P H Glatfelter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion International Paper $21.74 billion 1.00 $2.14 billion $3.49 15.07 P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.58 $7.91 million $1.16 18.34

Champion International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter. Champion International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P H Glatfelter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Champion International Paper has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Champion International Paper and P H Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion International Paper 1 7 7 0 2.40 P H Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00

Champion International Paper presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. P H Glatfelter has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Champion International Paper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Champion International Paper is more favorable than P H Glatfelter.

Profitability

This table compares Champion International Paper and P H Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44% P H Glatfelter 0.50% 7.42% 3.10%

Dividends

Champion International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Champion International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. P H Glatfelter pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Champion International Paper has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Champion International Paper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Champion International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Champion International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Champion International Paper beats P H Glatfelter on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company's Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed inkjet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

