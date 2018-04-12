Contrasting Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) and Danone (DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY) and Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dean Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Danone pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dean Foods pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Danone and Dean Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dean Foods 2 8 2 0 2.00

Dean Foods has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Dean Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dean Foods is more favorable than Danone.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danone and Dean Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $4.00 billion 12.34 $2.77 billion $0.88 18.19 Dean Foods $7.80 billion 0.10 $61.58 million $0.80 11.08

Danone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dean Foods. Dean Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Dean Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Dean Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Danone has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dean Foods has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and Dean Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Dean Foods 0.79% 11.80% 2.90%

Summary

Dean Foods beats Danone on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products. The Waters Division comprises the natural waters business along with Aquadrinks (waters flavored and vitamin-enriched with natural fruit juice extracts, fruit juice and vitamins). The Early Life Nutrition Division focuses on the right nutrition in the first 1,000 days from the start of pregnancy to two years of age, and produces and distributes specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition Division produces and distributes specialized food for people afflicted with certain illnesses or frail elderly people.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It sells its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean's, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G. Lee, Tuscan, and others. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions, and governmental entities through its sales forces. Dean Foods Company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

