Head to Head Analysis: Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) & HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY)

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and Reckitt Benckiser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA 12.60% 16.59% 8.92% Reckitt Benckiser N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reckitt Benckiser has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Reckitt Benckiser pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA does not pay a dividend. Reckitt Benckiser pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Reckitt Benckiser shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and Reckitt Benckiser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA $23.59 billion 1.35 $2.85 billion $6.87 17.80 Reckitt Benckiser $13.00 billion 4.69 $6.97 billion $0.70 24.78

Reckitt Benckiser has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reckitt Benckiser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA and Reckitt Benckiser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reckitt Benckiser 0 4 3 0 2.43

About HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex, and Ceresit. The Industrial Adhesives segment covers packaging and consumer goods adhesives, transport and metal, general industry, and electronics. The Beauty Care segment comprises of hair care, hair colorants, hair styling, body care, skin care, and oral care, and hair salon. The Laundry and Home Care segment detergents but also fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and fabric care products. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names. In addition, the company offers home products, such as fabric treatment products, water softeners, and air care products under the Vanish, Calgon, and Air Wick brand names, as well as food products under the French's brand name. Further, it provides infant formula, children's nutrition, and other nutritional products. The company operates in Europe, Russia, the CIS, Israel, North America, Australia, New Zealand, North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea, and ASEAN countries. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

