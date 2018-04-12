Critical Review: Inseego (INSG) and Iteris (ITI)

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -4.32% -10.05% -6.41% Inseego -20.85% N/A -24.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Iteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iteris and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inseego 0 1 1 0 2.50

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 92.51%. Inseego has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. Given Iteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Inseego.

Volatility & Risk

Iteris has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteris and Inseego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $95.98 million 1.63 -$4.82 million ($0.08) -59.25 Inseego $219.30 million 0.56 -$45.73 million ($0.78) -2.69

Iteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inseego, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iteris beats Inseego on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The company's SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

