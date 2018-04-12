LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LafargeHolcim to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LafargeHolcim and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LafargeHolcim 1 4 1 0 2.00 LafargeHolcim Competitors 720 2182 1826 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.97%. Given LafargeHolcim’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LafargeHolcim has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LafargeHolcim and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LafargeHolcim $26.55 billion -$1.70 billion 22.71 LafargeHolcim Competitors $12.89 billion $1.07 billion 18.66

LafargeHolcim has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. LafargeHolcim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LafargeHolcim has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LafargeHolcim’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LafargeHolcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LafargeHolcim pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LafargeHolcim pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LafargeHolcim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LafargeHolcim -6.36% 5.38% 2.68% LafargeHolcim Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Summary

LafargeHolcim peers beat LafargeHolcim on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

