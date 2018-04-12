Comparing Vivendi (VIVHY) & The Competition

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vivendi to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivendi and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivendi Competitors 605 1855 1939 98 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 66.75%. Given Vivendi’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion $1.39 billion 22.69 Vivendi Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.91

Vivendi’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi. Vivendi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% Vivendi Competitors -12.39% -11.08% -0.96%

Summary

Vivendi beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

