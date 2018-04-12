Encore Wire (WIRE) versus Cintas (CTAS) Critical Analysis

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) and Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cintas has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Wire has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cintas and Encore Wire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 1 6 5 1 2.46 Encore Wire 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cintas currently has a consensus target price of $166.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Encore Wire has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Encore Wire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Wire is more favorable than Cintas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cintas and Encore Wire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $5.32 billion 3.47 $480.70 million $4.53 38.19 Encore Wire $1.16 billion 1.00 $67.01 million $2.61 21.42

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Wire. Encore Wire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cintas pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Encore Wire pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cintas pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Encore Wire pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cintas has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Cintas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cintas and Encore Wire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 11.69% 22.86% 8.54% Encore Wire 5.76% 8.94% 7.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Cintas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Encore Wire shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Cintas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Encore Wire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cintas beats Encore Wire on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. The company markets its products primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesale electrical distributors. Encore Wire Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.