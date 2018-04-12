Critical Contrast: Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) & Its Peers

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ: OXFD) is one of 25 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oxford Immunotec Global to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $103.08 million -$32.88 million -9.62 Oxford Immunotec Global Competitors $308.35 million $13.85 million -43.13

Oxford Immunotec Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Immunotec Global. Oxford Immunotec Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Immunotec Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oxford Immunotec Global Competitors 102 368 568 19 2.48

Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.35%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -31.90% -42.38% -23.65% Oxford Immunotec Global Competitors -885.83% -65.54% -25.27%

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Immunotec Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Immunotec Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing tests for under-served immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s product lines and development activities principally focus on four areas: infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and immune-oncology. Its T-SPOT.TB test is used to test for tuberculosis (TB), infection and leverages its T-SPOT technology platform, which allows it to measure the response of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It offers a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. It has a series of assays for use in blood screening, building upon its expertise in tick-borne disease. Its T-SPOT. CMV and T-SPOT. PRT tests are part of its product line focused on the transplantation market.

