Critical Survey: PriceSmart (PSMT) vs. Its Rivals

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PriceSmart to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PriceSmart and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 3 2 0 2.40 PriceSmart Competitors 164 1263 1691 90 2.53

PriceSmart currently has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 4.16%. Given PriceSmart’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PriceSmart has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PriceSmart has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PriceSmart’s peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PriceSmart and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $3.00 billion $90.72 million 29.85 PriceSmart Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.94

PriceSmart’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PriceSmart. PriceSmart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.45% 12.29% 7.43% PriceSmart Competitors 3.76% 15.00% 6.64%

Summary

PriceSmart peers beat PriceSmart on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.