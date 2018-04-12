Voxx International (VOXX) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Head to Head Review

Voxx International (NASDAQ: VOXX) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Voxx International and AAC Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voxx International 0 1 0 0 2.00 AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voxx International presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Voxx International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Voxx International is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Voxx International does not pay a dividend. AAC Technologies pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Voxx International has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Voxx International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Voxx International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voxx International and AAC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voxx International 3.79% -2.89% -1.88% AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voxx International and AAC Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voxx International $681.04 million 0.17 $4.42 million $0.30 16.33 AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 9.65 $605.86 million $0.49 37.63

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Voxx International. Voxx International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAC Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Voxx International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voxx International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The company's Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

