Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 305,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,755,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,219,000 after buying an additional 519,189 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,518,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215,908.63, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other news, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

