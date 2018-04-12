CrowdCoin Market Cap Reaches $549,670.00 (CRYPTO:CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CrowdCoin has a market capitalization of $549,670.00 and $12,343.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002853 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00084107 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008057 BTC.

About CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 1,739,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,300 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdCoin is crowdcoin.site. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CraftCoin (CRC) is a cryptocurrency based on Litecoin. CraftCoin was designed to be a portable in-game currency for Minecraft servers. The currency is used to buy in-game items on minecraft servers, and can be instantly transferred to any other Minecraft server that supports CraftCoin. Best of all it is absolutely free for anybody to use for private and commercial use. “

CrowdCoin Coin Trading

CrowdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

