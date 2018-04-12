Crown (CCK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Crown (NYSE:CCK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.301509333765 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $6,767.85, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Crown has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

