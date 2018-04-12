Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Hits $20.49 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Crown has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00016686 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BarterDEX, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and $21,901.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,836.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.73 or 0.09680850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029005 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00187180 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01733350 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022115 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002489 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,964,510 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, BarterDEX, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

