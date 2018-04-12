Cryptonex (CRYPTO:CNX) Hits Market Cap of $216.11 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00069935 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $216.11 million and $1.23 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00817194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,646,827 coins and its circulating supply is 45,209,202 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

