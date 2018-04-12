Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 28th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00843034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014375 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00176993 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,485,530 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

