Csenge Advisory Group Sells 903 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,758,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,366,000 after buying an additional 1,961,027 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 197.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,025,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,514,000 after buying an additional 1,343,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,527,000 after buying an additional 440,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,862,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,363,000 after buying an additional 391,336 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 502,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 301,250 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,453. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10,479.85, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $382.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Jefferies Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, Director Gary Shorb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,265.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Csenge Advisory Group Sells 903 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/csenge-advisory-group-has-207000-holdings-in-mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-updated-updated-updated.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.