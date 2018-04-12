Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in CSRA Inc (CSRA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSRA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in CSRA during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,049,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CSRA during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CSRA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,122,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in CSRA during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CSRA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 164,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSRA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on CSRA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSRA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of CSRA opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,758.67, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CSRA Inc has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $41.60.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. CSRA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

