Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $40.51 Million Stake in CTS Co. (CTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of CTS worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

CTS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 104,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,673. The firm has a market cap of $948.63, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.42%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cts-co-cts-position-boosted-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.