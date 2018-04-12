CTS Co. (CTS) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of CTS worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CTS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.30. 104,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.63, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.20. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cts-co-cts-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated-updated.html.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.