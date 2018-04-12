Reviewing CUI Global (CUI) and AZZ (AZZ)

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CUI Global does not pay a dividend. AZZ pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CUI Global and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 AZZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

CUI Global currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than AZZ.

Risk and Volatility

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% AZZ 6.27% 9.65% 5.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.92 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.71 AZZ $858.93 million 1.35 $60.92 million $2.50 17.82

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AZZ beats CUI Global on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

