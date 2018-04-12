Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Culp has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $389.68, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.56 million. Culp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 4.46%. research analysts expect that Culp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Culp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

