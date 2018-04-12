Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0302319779794 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.12. The stock had a trading volume of 899,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,106. The company has a market cap of $26,827.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.83 and a 1 year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.21.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

