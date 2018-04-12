Curecoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $29,425.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.01587620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004702 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017526 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001251 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022199 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,861,490 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

