CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.68. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.24 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,584. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.38, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,446,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,224,000. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

