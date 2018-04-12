CyberCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. CyberCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One CyberCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00690002 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000694 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002994 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001752 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00098037 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002370 BTC.

CyberCoin Profile

CyberCoin (CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

