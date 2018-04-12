CyberMiles One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.29 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbene, Huobi, Bibox and Binance. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.01582590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004854 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017439 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,879,774 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is cm.5miles.com. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CometCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created to provide ease-of-access to users new to the crypto community. CMT can be send anywhere in the world, for a small fee and almost instantly. “

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Coinbene and Bibox. It is not currently possible to purchase CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

